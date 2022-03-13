Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Life imitates art as Channel 4 unearths a different Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Servant of the People (Channel 4)

Before he became president of Ukraine in 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian. In a TV series that ran in 2015, he even played a Ukrainian head of state. Life and art certainly have a strange way of colliding sometimes.

Servant of the People is that very comedy show. Zelenskyy stars as Vasiliy Goloborodko, a history teacher whose rant to a colleague about government corruption gets filmed by a student...