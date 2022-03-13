Subscribe Today
Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Life imitates art as Channel 4 unearths a different Volodymyr Zelenskyi

The Ukrainian President’s lead role in a 2015 TV series makes for faintly unnerving viewing in the light of current events

Emmanuel Kehoe
13th March, 2022
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: the embattled Ukrainian president’s past career as an actor was exhumed in Servant of the People (Channel 4)

Servant of the People (Channel 4)

Before he became president of Ukraine in 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian. In a TV series that ran in 2015, he even played a Ukrainian head of state. Life and art certainly have a strange way of colliding sometimes.

Servant of the People is that very comedy show. Zelenskyy stars as Vasiliy Goloborodko, a history teacher whose rant to a colleague about government corruption gets filmed by a student...

