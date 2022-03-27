Subscribe Today
Log In

TV & Radio

Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Beloved Bannon may finally be running out of Room to roam

The bafflingly popular show ended its current run with more fairy-dust budgets and existential crises over trifling decorative matters

Emmanuel Kehoe
27th March, 2022
Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Beloved Bannon may finally be running out of Room to roam
Total hugathon: Dermot Bannon with Nuala Carey, Patrick Freyne and Majella O’Donnell in Room to Improve: Constructive Criticism on RTÉ One

Room to Improve: Constructive Criticism (RTÉ One)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Queen vs Patrick O’Donnell (TG4)

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Samuel L Jackson and Dominique Fishback in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Apple TV+: the six-part series is worth watching for the excellent performances and chemistry between the main characters

Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Samuel L Jackson rages against the dying of the light in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe
Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon: his earlier work will be critiqued by a ‘superfan’, a not-so-super fan and an Irish Times journalist

What to watch and listen to this week: Dermot Bannon under the spotlight and a celebrity memoir book club

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Dara Ó Briain presents a new £1 million game show: with that much at stake, none of the questions can be simple and each wrong answer will knock a zero off the winning total

What to watch and listen to this week: Dara Ó Briain’s new quiz show and the bizarre story of WeWork

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: the embattled Ukrainian president’s past career as an actor was exhumed in Servant of the People (Channel 4)

Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Life imitates art as Channel 4 unearths a different Volodymyr Zelenskyi

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1