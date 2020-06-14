What next for the travel industry?

After three months of lockdown, the only certainty is that the future of travel remains uncertain – yet green shoots are sprouting in some of our favourite European holiday destinations, including France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Italy. These are among the countries expecting foreign tourists this summer, albeit with perspex screens, hospital-level hygiene and strict social distancing.

Countries for whom tourism revenue is a vital lifeline moved swiftly to reassure the public. Portugal devised a...