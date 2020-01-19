Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Travel: Welcome to the jungle

As global concern reaches fever pitch over the fate of the Amazon, Christina Park and her family go to the Ecuadorian rainforest to see its pristine beauty for themselves, and visit two ecotourism ventures trying to make a difference

19th January, 2020
5
The Ecuadorian rainforest

It’s not the thunder, but the rain, that wakes us at 3.30am at Yachana Lodge. A deluge that drowns even our shouts, it pins us under its great weight, pummels the roof like an avalanche of stones. Looking out at flickering silhouettes of unfamiliar trees, I wonder if the roof will hold up. Then the thunder rolls, and the rain gets heavier.

Most travellers to the Ecuadorian jungle fly from Quito to the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Travel: Just mad about Madeira

It’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s home island, and the idyllic Atlantic hotspot caters equally for those who want a bit of outdoor adventure and those who just want to relax

Catherine Murphy | 1 week ago

Travel moves into the slow lane for 2020

From exclusive holiday home swaps to mind-expanding spas and lower-emission boutique cruises, travel is pushing new boundaries of eco-friendly relaxation this year

Nikki Elstein | 2 weeks ago

Savour the unseen side of South Africa

Isabel Conway takes an intoxicating tour of the lesser-spotted South African Cape

Isabel Conway | 1 month ago