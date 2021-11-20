Subscribe Today
Log In

Travel

Travel: The hills are alive with the sound of Christmas

A festive trip to picturesque Salzburg and its big brother Vienna is just the thing to get the yuletide spirits singing

Arlene Harris
20th November, 2021
6
The famous Hohensalzburg Fortress dominates Salzburg’s skyline at dusk

One of the best times to visit Austria is in the run-up to Christmas, when city streets from Vienna to Salzburg are alive with the sights and sounds of the festive markets – so whether sipping gluhwein in the frosty twilight, watching an elaborate performance at the Spanish Riding School or listening to a spine-tingling chorus from the Vienna Boys Choir, a journey here is the perfect idea for a short winter break, as I...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Conrad Hotel in Dublin city centre has just introduced a dog-friendly package for those who prefer to keep their best friend by their side at all times

Animal sanctuaries: the best hotels to put up your pets

Travel Arlene Harris
The Cliff at Lyons in Kildare is the epitome of charm and tranquillity, just a short distance from the buzz and bustle of Dublin city.

Staying the course: the best of Irish luxury staycations

Travel Arlene Harris
Porto Heli, a cosmopolitan resort on the eastern side of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Travel: Taking a philosophical view on life

Travel Isabel Conway
Galway: where it’s safe to call the locals culchies. Picture: iStock

Edel Coffey: Galway life lessons give Dubliners’ notions The Finger

Travel Edel Coffey

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1