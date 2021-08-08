Travel: Taking a philosophical view on life

A stray cat leaps to safety off sunwashed cobblestones as my taxi races through the narrow streets of Psiri in central Athens, passing elderly men in dark suits and open-necked shirts, huddled together outside cafes, their faces covered with a crosshatch of deep lines, smoking and drinking strong black coffee poured from briki (copper jugs). Leather wholesalers shoulder bales of brightly coloured skins into shadowy workshops, and a furniture maker stoops over the seat of...