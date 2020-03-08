Travel: Finding a medieval Manhattan in Flanders

Evening shadows dance on the cobbled alleyways, lofty church spires, grand guild houses and baroque bridges. It’s as if we’re on a medieval movie set, peeking through the handblown glass windows of an imposing mansion at portraits of doughty merchants and bejewelled ladies, illuminated by a hanging candelabra.

We pause in front of the Castle of the Counts, the only remaining medieval fortress in Flanders, whose defence system is still virtually...