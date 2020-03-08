Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Travel: Finding a medieval Manhattan in Flanders

Isabel Conway is enchanted by Ghent, the art-steeped Belgian city that Victor Hugo called ‘the Venice of the north’

8th March, 2020
6
Ghent, known as the historic heart of Flanders and a medieval masterpiece

Evening shadows dance on the cobbled alleyways, lofty church spires, grand guild houses and baroque bridges. It’s as if we’re on a medieval movie set, peeking through the handblown glass windows of an imposing mansion at portraits of doughty merchants and bejewelled ladies, illuminated by a hanging candelabra.

We pause in front of the Castle of the Counts, the only remaining medieval fortress in Flanders, whose defence system is still virtually...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Travel: A homely haven with star power

Chewton Glen was recently named the AA’s Hotel of the Year in England. Not content to take their word for it, Shilpa Ganatra went to investigate and found a worthy winner

Shilpa Ganatra | 1 week ago

Travel: Climbing Kilimanjaro and conquering my comfort zone

An invitation to join a charity trip to Kilimanjaro was the push Tanya Airey needed to get out of her comfort zone and face one of the most rewarding challenges of her life

Tanya Airey | 2 weeks ago

Travel: On course for greatness

Portrush may have hosted the British Open Championship last year, but Fermanagh’s Lough Erne is to the fore when it comes to golf in a spectacular setting

Dermot Bolger | 3 weeks ago