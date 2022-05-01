Travel: Break from the herd with a stay at Galgorm’s shepherd’s huts
Jordan Mooney spends a food-focused weekend at the resort just outside Belfast
Outdoor hot tubs, hydrotherapy pools, salt grottos, restaurants, a cocktail bar: there was already a lot to explore at the Galgorm resort, half an hour outside Belfast. But now there’s more in the shape of new shepherd’s huts, and it’s in one of said huts that I arrived to spend a weekend in.
More like little cabins, the huts are ideal for couples, although two-bed versions are set to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Travel: Malta is a Mediterranean marvel
With its colourful firework displays, Michelin-starred restaurants, warm climate and easily accessible activities, Malta is the perfect destination for a complete break
Travel: Beguiling Barbados remains an enduring Caribbean paradise
Spectacular views, enchanting markets and nautical adventures are all part of the package on the island that R&B superstar Rihanna calls home
From Malin to Mizen: Your guide to the top coastal experiences Ireland has to offer
Want to explore Ireland’s legendary coastline? Then there’s no better time to avail of the many tours and experiences available around the country, from cliff walks to surfing lessons to whale-watching
24-hour party people: Embracing the chaos and colour of Cuba
A series of trips to the Caribbean island over a period of 20 years lays bare the incredible changes it has undergone in that time