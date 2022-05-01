Travel: Break from the herd with a stay at Galgorm’s shepherd’s huts

Outdoor hot tubs, hydrotherapy pools, salt grottos, restaurants, a cocktail bar: there was already a lot to explore at the Galgorm resort, half an hour outside Belfast. But now there’s more in the shape of new shepherd’s huts, and it’s in one of said huts that I arrived to spend a weekend in.

More like little cabins, the huts are ideal for couples, although two-bed versions are set to...