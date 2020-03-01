Travel: A homely haven with star power

There are costlier hotels in England, and more exclusive ones too, but the best is Chewton Glen Hotel and Spa – so says the AA, the car insurer and roadside assistance service that doubles as an authoritative hospitality expert (well, if a tyre company can declare the finest haute cuisine).

The AA recently awarded Chewton Glen the title of 2019’s Hotel of the Year in England, and not without reason. While the rest of Britain...