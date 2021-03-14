The hot hotels list for 2021

1. The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

It’s surprising that the high-end Ritz-Carlton group has taken so long to open a property in the Maldives. This autumn, fans of the American brand will find The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, a 100-villa property in the North Malé Atoll. Ten minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the three-island resort will offer the irresistible draw of white beaches, turquoise lagoons, five restaurants and serene water villas with...