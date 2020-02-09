Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Switzerland: check in for a five-star check-up

A medi-spa by Lake Lucerne combines traditional hospitality, wellbeing and modern medicine in one luxurious hotel stay

9th February, 2020
8
The spectacular surroundings of the Waldhotel near Lake Lucerne

“Close your eyes and take a deep breath,” our yoga instructor suggests in a low, soothing voice. Standing in silence above Lake Lucerne, I greedily inhale the pure, pine-scented air. Exhaling slowly, the winter sun warms my face, a gentle heat tempered by the promise of a snow that has not yet fallen.

Before me, the ground drops away, a precipitous cliff edge carpeted in greenery sweeping down to the vast blue lake....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Staying grounded: the move towards flight-free travel

While climate change is leading many of us to think twice about jumping on carbon-emitting planes to get to our destinations, some travellers have already taken the matter into their own hands and are now travelling by train, ferry and even cargo ship

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire | 2 weeks ago

Travel: Welcome to the jungle

As global concern reaches fever pitch over the fate of the Amazon, Christina Park and her family go to the Ecuadorian rainforest to see its pristine beauty for themselves, and visit two ecotourism ventures trying to make a difference

Christina Park | 3 weeks ago

Travel: Just mad about Madeira

It’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s home island, and the idyllic Atlantic hotspot caters equally for those who want a bit of outdoor adventure and those who just want to relax

Catherine Murphy | 4 weeks ago