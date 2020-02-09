Switzerland: check in for a five-star check-up

“Close your eyes and take a deep breath,” our yoga instructor suggests in a low, soothing voice. Standing in silence above Lake Lucerne, I greedily inhale the pure, pine-scented air. Exhaling slowly, the winter sun warms my face, a gentle heat tempered by the promise of a snow that has not yet fallen.

Before me, the ground drops away, a precipitous cliff edge carpeted in greenery sweeping down to the vast blue lake....