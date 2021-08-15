Subscribe Today
Log In

Travel

Staying the course: the best of Irish luxury staycations

Yearning for a luxurious grand manor staycation after being locked down for what seems like forever? We unearth some hidden gems around the country

Arlene Harris
Nadine O’Regan - avatar

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
15th August, 2021
Staying the course: the best of Irish luxury staycations
The Cliff at Lyons in Kildare is the epitome of charm and tranquillity, just a short distance from the buzz and bustle of Dublin city.

It has been a long 18 months with the anxiety surrounding the pandemic, the recurrent lockdowns and the constant barrage of bad news. But although many people have spent more time together during the pandemic as they lived and worked at home, it may not have been quality time. The pressures of work – coupled, for some, with homeschooling – soon turned a novel situation into something a little more forced. So, as the hospitality...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Porto Heli, a cosmopolitan resort on the eastern side of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Travel: Taking a philosophical view on life

Travel Isabel Conway 1 week ago
Galway: where it’s safe to call the locals culchies. Picture: iStock

Edel Coffey: Galway life lessons give Dubliners’ notions The Finger

Travel Edel Coffey 1 month ago
Take on your own challenge this summer, such swimming in cold water for 100 consecutive days. Picture: Getty

Choose your own adventure: ten epic challenges you can take on this summer

Travel Heather Snelgar 1 month ago
The five-star Culloden Estate &amp; Spa has recently joined the elite Small Luxury Hotels of the World group Picture: Jack Hardy

Travel: Indulge in new hotel experiences this summer

Travel Jessie Collins 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1