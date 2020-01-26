Staying grounded: the move towards flight-free travel

August 2019. Upstairs in Neary’s Pub, Chatham Street. My book club members were praising a fellow clubber, James, for his use of boat and train to attend an academic conference in London. James deflected the kudos, describing how he later boarded a transatlantic flight to visit his partner while Extinction Rebellion protests were taking place. That transatlantic flight had taken place on July 24 2019, the day the most flights had been taken in human history, a day when 225,000 flights were boarded....