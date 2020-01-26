Sunday January 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Staying grounded: the move towards flight-free travel

While climate change is leading many of us to think twice about jumping on carbon-emitting planes to get to our destinations, some travellers have already taken the matter into their own hands and are now travelling by train, ferry and even cargo ship

26th January, 2020
5
Evelyn Suttle had her first flight-free year in 2019. “We saw so many breathtakingly beautiful things that you wouldn’t have seen from the air.”

August 2019. Upstairs in Neary’s Pub, Chatham Street. My book club members were praising a fellow clubber, James, for his use of boat and train to attend an academic conference in London. James deflected the kudos, describing how he later boarded a transatlantic flight to visit his partner while Extinction Rebellion protests were taking place. That transatlantic flight had taken place on July 24 2019, the day the most flights had been taken in human history, a day when 225,000 flights were boarded....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Travel: Welcome to the jungle

As global concern reaches fever pitch over the fate of the Amazon, Christina Park and her family go to the Ecuadorian rainforest to see its pristine beauty for themselves, and visit two ecotourism ventures trying to make a difference

Christina Park | 1 week ago

Travel: Just mad about Madeira

It’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s home island, and the idyllic Atlantic hotspot caters equally for those who want a bit of outdoor adventure and those who just want to relax

Catherine Murphy | 2 weeks ago

Travel moves into the slow lane for 2020

From exclusive holiday home swaps to mind-expanding spas and lower-emission boutique cruises, travel is pushing new boundaries of eco-friendly relaxation this year

Nikki Elstein | 3 weeks ago