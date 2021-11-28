Staycations: Prepare to be enchanted at Adare

“Kids at Adare Manor think they’re at Hogwarts. They keep expecting to find Harry Potter around every corner.”

We’re walking up the stairwell that leads to the bedrooms from the wood-panelled foyer when Alan, part of the welcoming team at Adare Manor, makes this observation, possibly because my mouth is hanging open.

I’m aware there are important historical reference points for Adare Manor, the luxury hotel situated in the...