Sunday August 2, 2020
Roll out the barrel for Cork’s culinary attractions

Foodie trips to Cork are back on the menu, as Gillian Nelis discovers with a singular steak at the Fota Island resort, a sustainable menu at the Good Day Café and dreamy French toast at Dunmore House

Gillian Nelis

Managing Editor

@gnelis
2nd August, 2020
9
Dunmore House, a family-run hotel overlooking Clonakilty Bay

Here’s a bit of advice for all you staycationers out there: don’t book a seaweed bath for the second-to-last day of a holiday that has involved Olympian levels of eating. Specifically, don‘t book a seaweed bath that involves getting into a repurposed whiskey barrel.

“Do you reckon we‘ll fit?” we ask as we approach the barrels, which are set in the gardens of Dunmore House, a family-run hotel overlooking...

