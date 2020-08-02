Roll out the barrel for Cork’s culinary attractions

Here’s a bit of advice for all you staycationers out there: don’t book a seaweed bath for the second-to-last day of a holiday that has involved Olympian levels of eating. Specifically, don‘t book a seaweed bath that involves getting into a repurposed whiskey barrel.

“Do you reckon we‘ll fit?” we ask as we approach the barrels, which are set in the gardens of Dunmore House, a family-run hotel overlooking...