Subscribe Today
Log In

Travel

Paradise Found: The Rooster on the Greek island of Antiparos

More than a resort, this is the vision-become-reality of one woman driven to create a destination with depth, value and relevance to today’s traveller

Emma Blanchfield
11th April, 2021
8
The Rooster is a brand new boutique hotel built to bring respectful tourism to Antiparos

Despite being comprised of 6,000 islands, there seems to only ever be three destinations that pique tourists’ interest in Greece: Athens, Mykonos and Santorini. Santorini is made up of cliffs tumbling into sparkling blue water with sand and pebble beaches which makes it an obvious choice for those seeking relaxation and sunshine. Athens, on the other hand, is an ancient city filled with historic archaeological sites, whereas Mykonos’ balmy Mediterranean climate combined with its world-famous...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives’ spa is a circular over-water oasis with nine treatment rooms

The hot hotels list for 2021

Travel Jillian Bolger 3 weeks ago
Castello di Vicarello includes all the amenities of a luxury boutique hotel but with the personal touch and attention to detail that you’d expect from a small B&amp;B

Paradise found: Castello di Vicarello

Travel Emma Blanchfield 3 weeks ago
The OKU Ibiza’s two pools are among the largest on the island

Paradise Found: OKU Ibiza offers laidback luxury away from the crowds

Travel Emma Blanchfield 1 month ago
Xigera Safari Lodge, which opens in Botswana’s Okavango Delta this month, has a three-storey treehouse

Paradise found at Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana

Travel Amy Heffernan 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1