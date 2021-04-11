Paradise Found: The Rooster on the Greek island of Antiparos

Despite being comprised of 6,000 islands, there seems to only ever be three destinations that pique tourists’ interest in Greece: Athens, Mykonos and Santorini. Santorini is made up of cliffs tumbling into sparkling blue water with sand and pebble beaches which makes it an obvious choice for those seeking relaxation and sunshine. Athens, on the other hand, is an ancient city filled with historic archaeological sites, whereas Mykonos’ balmy Mediterranean climate combined with its world-famous...