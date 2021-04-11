Paradise Found: The Rooster on the Greek island of Antiparos
More than a resort, this is the vision-become-reality of one woman driven to create a destination with depth, value and relevance to today’s traveller
Despite being comprised of 6,000 islands, there seems to only ever be three destinations that pique tourists’ interest in Greece: Athens, Mykonos and Santorini. Santorini is made up of cliffs tumbling into sparkling blue water with sand and pebble beaches which makes it an obvious choice for those seeking relaxation and sunshine. Athens, on the other hand, is an ancient city filled with historic archaeological sites, whereas Mykonos’ balmy Mediterranean climate combined with its world-famous...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The hot hotels list for 2021
Yes, we will travel again, and in anticipation of journeys to far flung shores, we select the world’s most exciting new hotel openings for a seriously stylish escape
Paradise found: Castello di Vicarello
If you’re yearning for peace, sunshine and great food and wine in a beautiful, rural setting then this former family home, in a 12th-century castle in Tuscany, is a remote, rooted retreat of the most rarified kind
Paradise Found: OKU Ibiza offers laidback luxury away from the crowds
New lifestyle hospitality brand, OKU Hotels has just launched its first big venture, the OKU Ibiza, on this Iberian jewel
Paradise found at Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana
Botswana’s new safari lodge blends African culture with unique luxury, across design, sustainability and experiences.