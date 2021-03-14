Paradise found: Castello di Vicarello
If you’re yearning for peace, sunshine and great food and wine in a beautiful, rural setting then this former family home, in a 12th-century castle in Tuscany, is a remote, rooted retreat of the most rarified kind
Nestled away in the historic and colourful Tuscan countryside lies Castello di Vicarello, a recently restored, family-owned, 12th-century castle. Offering panoramic views over olive groves and vineyards, this is a traditional and authentic Italian destination that exudes luxury. The property was first discovered by Carlo and Aurora Baccheschi-Berti in the early eighties. At this time, the castle was just a ruin but the pair saw potential and moved their family here to start a new...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The hot hotels list for 2021
Yes, we will travel again, and in anticipation of journeys to far flung shores, we select the world’s most exciting new hotel openings for a seriously stylish escape
Paradise Found: OKU Ibiza offers laidback luxury away from the crowds
New lifestyle hospitality brand, OKU Hotels has just launched its first big venture, the OKU Ibiza, on this Iberian jewel
Paradise found at Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana
Botswana’s new safari lodge blends African culture with unique luxury, across design, sustainability and experiences.
Paradise found: Can Ferrereta, Mallorca
The Balearic island’s newest design hotel combines earthy tones with supreme luxury