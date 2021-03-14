Paradise found: Castello di Vicarello

Nestled away in the historic and colourful Tuscan countryside lies Castello di Vicarello, a recently restored, family-owned, 12th-century castle. Offering panoramic views over olive groves and vineyards, this is a traditional and authentic Italian destination that exudes luxury. The property was first discovered by Carlo and Aurora Baccheschi-Berti in the early eighties. At this time, the castle was just a ruin but the pair saw potential and moved their family here to start a new...