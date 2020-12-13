Paradise found: Can Ferrereta, Mallorca
The Balearic island’s newest design hotel combines earthy tones with supreme luxury
With a vaccine on the way, many people are thinking about travelling again in the new year. Predictions from industry experts are that the future of travel post-coronavirus is going to become more personal, with the hotel experience coming with even more options to create and curate your own stay. Typically with larger chains used to uniformity and standardisation, this agility might not suit everyone but independent, boutique hotels will be well-positioned to deliver on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Emer McLysaght: A year of living luxuriously
Big question: why have I never treated myself to one of those luxury holidays where you view the gem-blue sea from your house on stilts?
Break out and book into a luxury hotel
It’s been a pretty tough year for most of us, but what better way to blow the bleakness away than an opulent break in a top-class hotel. Best of all, you don’t have to get on a flight. We have the pick of the crop here at home
A foreign holiday may no longer be a faraway dream
We may not be able to travel just yet, but with vaccine trials looking good, it’s time to start making plans for 2021
State may subsidise key international air routes amid connectivity fears
The government is also looking at support measures for regional airports so that they are in a position to support the economy when air travel recovers