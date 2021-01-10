Paradise found at Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana
Botswana’s new safari lodge blends African culture with unique luxury, across design, sustainability and experiences.
The best hotels are often a labour of love. Case in point: Xigera Safari Lodge, which opens in Botswana’s Okavango Delta this month. The culmination of a lifelong dream of the Tollman family – the renowned South African-born hoteliers behind Red Carnation Hotels, Xigera (pronounced “Kee-jera”) is described as a “love letter” to the African bush. Located in the western reaches of the Moremi Game Reserve, architect Anton de Kock designed the boutique safari lodge...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Paradise found: Can Ferrereta, Mallorca
The Balearic island’s newest design hotel combines earthy tones with supreme luxury
Emer McLysaght: A year of living luxuriously
Big question: why have I never treated myself to one of those luxury holidays where you view the gem-blue sea from your house on stilts?
Break out and book into a luxury hotel
It’s been a pretty tough year for most of us, but what better way to blow the bleakness away than an opulent break in a top-class hotel. Best of all, you don’t have to get on a flight. We have the pick of the crop here at home
A foreign holiday may no longer be a faraway dream
We may not be able to travel just yet, but with vaccine trials looking good, it’s time to start making plans for 2021