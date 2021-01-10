Subscribe Today
Log In

Travel

Paradise found at Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana

Botswana’s new safari lodge blends African culture with unique luxury, across design, sustainability and experiences.

Amy Heffernan
10th January, 2021
9
Xigera Safari Lodge, which opens in Botswana’s Okavango Delta this month, has a three-storey treehouse

The best hotels are often a labour of love. Case in point: Xigera Safari Lodge, which opens in Botswana’s Okavango Delta this month. The culmination of a lifelong dream of the Tollman family – the renowned South African-born hoteliers behind Red Carnation Hotels, Xigera (pronounced “Kee-jera”) is described as a “love letter” to the African bush. Located in the western reaches of the Moremi Game Reserve, architect Anton de Kock designed the boutique safari lodge...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Can Ferrerate is being lauded as one of Europe’s most exciting hotel openings in 2021

Paradise found: Can Ferrereta, Mallorca

Travel Amy Heffernan 4 weeks ago
A luxury resort in the Maldives offering a year’s stay for $30,000 has us all dreaming of blue skies and lapping waves

Emer McLysaght: A year of living luxuriously

Columnists Emer McLysaght 1 month ago
A stay in a top-class hotel could be just the thing to banish the 2020 blues

Break out and book into a luxury hotel

Travel Alex Meehan 1 month ago
Fionn Davenport in Istanbul before lockdown: the urge to explore is too powerful and travel will come roaring back

A foreign holiday may no longer be a faraway dream

Travel Fionn Davenport 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1