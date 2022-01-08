Irish holiday makers get ready for take off in 2022

It was 9pm on Christmas night when the email came for my friends. Ryanair was advising that the requirements for antigen testing for Italy – their destination the following day – had changed from 48 hours to 24 hours in advance of arrival. Their test was suddenly out of date.

Numerous frantic enquiries later, a Christmas miracle emerged for them in the form of Fiona O’Flaherty, one of the owners of V1 Medical in Santry. She...