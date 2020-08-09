Flights of the imagination: Business Post writers recall their last trip abroad, and dream about their next one

For most of us, 2020 will be the year in which we couldn't travel abroad for summer holidays: but luckily the imagination knows no such bounds. As we enter the final stretches of summer, our writers remember their last trip abroad and imagine where they might have gone to in summer 2020, had the Covid-19 epidemic not prevented them.

JOHNNIE CRAIG

My last flight abroad was for our family holiday in June 2019, which coincided...