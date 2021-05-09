Castles in the air: The Irish couple making a business out of French chateaux
With hard work and a little luck, Karl and Anita O’Hanlon have managed to turn their business dream into a reality at Domaine & Demeure
It may have been inevitable that Dubliner Karl O’Hanlon and his wife Anita, who met while studying in University College Dublin, would end up doing what they do now. “Ever since we were kids – we’re together since we were 18 or 19 – we’d be driving around the West of Ireland wondering who owned this or that dilapidated mansion,” he says. “We were always very interested in old buildings.”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Paradise Found: The best of both worlds with Ashford Castle X the Merrion Hotel
Live a life of luxury for four nights with two 5-star stays at Ashford Castle and the Merrion Hotel
Paradise Found: The Rooster on the Greek island of Antiparos
More than a resort, this is the vision-become-reality of one woman driven to create a destination with depth, value and relevance to today’s traveller
The hot hotels list for 2021
Yes, we will travel again, and in anticipation of journeys to far flung shores, we select the world’s most exciting new hotel openings for a seriously stylish escape
Paradise found: Castello di Vicarello
If you’re yearning for peace, sunshine and great food and wine in a beautiful, rural setting then this former family home, in a 12th-century castle in Tuscany, is a remote, rooted retreat of the most rarified kind