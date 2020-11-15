A foreign holiday may no longer be a faraway dream

When the story of 2020 is written, you can be sure November 9 will be one of the good days. After months of clouded despondency, there was a ray of light as Pfizer announced that its vaccine trials were going well.

There was a swell of collective hope, best expressed by Sarah Montague on BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme. In a widely shared piece of video, she asks immunologist John Bell, regius chair of medicine...