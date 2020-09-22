Zero-emissions cab company wants to roll out all-electric vehicles here

The zero-emissions cab company eCity Taxi Ireland is seeking to roll out all-electric vehicles in Ireland.

The purpose-built electric taxis would be wheelchair accessible, six-seater cabs, with a far lower carbon footprint than diesel or petrol models.

Electric taxis have been introduced in other cities, including London, where the first 100 per cent electric black cab was launched last year. Around 2,450 hybrid electric cabs have been licensed there. Traditionally, Britain’s 20,000 licensed black cabs...