Transport

‘Urgent’ work underway to restore Doolin Coast Guard after resignations

Department of Transport says urgent work underway to address ‘disharmony’ in Co Clare unit

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th November, 2021
‘Urgent’ work underway to restore Doolin Coast Guard after resignations
An independent mediator has been appointed after six members of the Irish Coast Guard resigned last week. Stock picture: Keith Heneghan/Phocus

The government is working “tirelessly” to address the issues at Doolin’s coast guard, TDs and senators will hear tomorrow, after six members of the Co Clare unit resigned last week.

The Oireachtas transport committee will discuss the issues facing the unit after it was stood down by the Irish Coast Guard following the revelation that six volunteers, including the ranking Officer in Charge, had quit the service.

Deirdre O’Keeffe, a senior...

