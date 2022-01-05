Up to 10% of public transport staff absent due to Omicron wave

Up to 10 per cent of public transport staff are absent from work as a result of Covid-19, operators have told the National Transport Authority.

The majority of operators are currently seeing increased absence levels of between 5 and 10 per cent due to the Omicron wave, a spokesman for the NTA confirmed.

Certain transport routes are experiencing higher levels of staff absent due to Covid-19, self-isolation rules or other illnesses. Operators experiencing higher levels of absences in...