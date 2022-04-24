Trucking company backed by Bono and the Edge valued at $3.8bn
The U2 frontman and guitarist were early backers of Seattle-based Convoy which has raised an additional $260 million
Convoy, an on-demand trucking company backed by Bono and the Edge, has raised an additional $260 million (€239.8 million) at a $3.8 billion valuation.
Headquartered in Seattle, Convoy is a provider of on-demand shipment services designed to connect trucking companies with freight shippers. The company’s platform uses machine learning to connect a network of more that 400,000 trucks in the US to move goods more efficiently.
Bono and the Edge were early investors in the company,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ryan says putting an age limit on e-scooters is ‘unenforceable’
Transport minister says lack of national ID card for young people means gardaí couldn’t establish age of users, but he is considering lowering the maximum allowable speed
Ireland’s first motorway average speed detection system to go live next week
The camera system will be in operation on the M7 in Co Tipperary
NTA agrees purchase of 120 fully electric double-decker buses in first for transport fleet
Authority to announce ‘initial order’ of 120 buses from Wrightbus, the Antrim-based company owned by Jo Bamford
Ryan aims to dent popularity of energy-guzzling SUVs
A spokeswoman for minister Ryan confirmed he was planning to increase the VRT on SUVs