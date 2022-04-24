Trucking company backed by Bono and the Edge valued at $3.8bn

Convoy, an on-demand trucking company backed by Bono and the Edge, has raised an additional $260 million (€239.8 million) at a $3.8 billion valuation.

Headquartered in Seattle, Convoy is a provider of on-demand shipment services designed to connect trucking companies with freight shippers. The company’s platform uses machine learning to connect a network of more that 400,000 trucks in the US to move goods more efficiently.

Bono and the Edge were early investors in the company,...