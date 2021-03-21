Subscribe Today
Transport funding rules to push switch from cars

Fine Gael fears Eamon Ryan’s plan could threaten some of the 42 road projects in the National Development Plan

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st March, 2021
Eamon Ryan is proposing to judge all new transport projects on four priorities of equal importance

Eamon Ryan is drawing up new transport funding rules to encourage people to switch from “low-occupancy private vehicles” to public transport.

The Business Post has obtained details of the new rules, which will require all public bodies seeking transport funding to first look at walking and cycling, then public transport and finally private car options. The rules will also no longer give automatic top priority to road maintenance projects.

