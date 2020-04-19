Sunday April 19, 2020
Traders threaten legal action over Liffey cycle lane

The Dublin City Centre Traders Alliance has said it will take the City Council to court to prevent the creation of a temporary cycle route along the quays

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
19th April, 2020
The Dublin City Centre Traders Alliance representing Dublin retailers and car park owners is threatening legal action to halt a new temporary cycle route along the river Liffey. Picture: Dublin Cycling Campaign

A group representing Dublin retailers and car park owners is threatening legal action to halt a new temporary cycle route along the river Liffey.

A permanent cycle route has been planned for the past nine years, but it will take until 2024 for the latest version to be constructed.

Dublin City Council is going to create a temporary route for cyclists along the North and South Quays using new road markings, bollards and lane separators.

