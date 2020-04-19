Traders threaten legal action over Liffey cycle lane

A group representing Dublin retailers and car park owners is threatening legal action to halt a new temporary cycle route along the river Liffey.
A permanent cycle route has been planned for the past nine years, but it will take until 2024 for the latest version to be constructed.
Dublin City Council is going to create a temporary route for cyclists along the North and South Quays using new road markings, bollards and lane separators.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team