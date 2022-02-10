Top chef calls for better cycling infrastructure in Galway amid Salthill row
JP McMahon says improved cycling infrastructure in Galway city would be good for business
Michelin star chef JP McMahon has said improved cycling infrastructure in Galway would be good for business as Galway City Council considers a proposal to revoke plans for a temporary cycle lane along the Salthill promenade.
The owner of three Galway city restaurants - Aniar, Cava Bodega and Tartare - and employer of 47 has said he does not understand the business opposition to high quality bike lanes.
The temporary cycle lane received 17 votes in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Metrolink planning application to be lodged this year
National Transport Authority says state has not proposed any change to timeline of controversial rail project
Roll-on, roll-off: How Dublin Port is ‘staying put’, coping with Brexit and trying to be a good neighbour
It’s described as the country’s ‘single most important transport infrastructure asset’. Now Dublin Port is planning new container terminals and a bridge to link them to the Port Tunnel, as part of a strategy also incorporating cultural activities to attract more visitors to the area
Dublin City Council rebuffed by government over road upkeep costs
The council warned last year it would only be able to resurface each road in the capital once every century
State should remove parking spaces to ‘actively discourage’ car ownership
The National Economic and Social Council will tomorrow brief politicians on the benefits of a new system of urban development