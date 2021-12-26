Tens of thousands cancel city bike services during pandemic
NTA figures show that schemes such as Dublin Bikes have lost membership over the past two years by up to 46 per cent
Tens of thousands of cyclists have cancelled their membership of the state’s city bike rental service during the pandemic, it has emerged.
New figures from the National Transport Authority (NTA) show that tens of thousands of people have cancelled their membership over the past two years to save money, with a corresponding reduction in the number of bike journeys.
The biggest impact has been on the Dublin Bikes scheme, which is the largest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish Rail staff vote for industrial action over safety concerns
Union stresses staff are keen to minimise disruption to passengers but highlights ‘extreme frustration’ over ongoing issues on trains
Irish Rail promises more Garda presence on trains as staff vote on industrial action
Gardaí will travel on some trains as part of new security measures but union says steps do not go far enough
Agreement reached with farmers’ groups over land for greenways
A national network is now a step closer as a ‘voluntary code’ to acquire land is announced
Half-price travel for people aged 19-23 to cost €33 million annually
It was originally anticipated the scheme would cost €25 million per year