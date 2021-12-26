Subscribe Today
Tens of thousands cancel city bike services during pandemic

NTA figures show that schemes such as Dublin Bikes have lost membership over the past two years by up to 46 per cent

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th December, 2021
Tens of thousands cancel city bike services during pandemic
Dublin Bikes scheme’s membership was hovering at around 66,000 before the pandemic in 2019, but it is down to an estimated 35,000 this year – a 46 per cent drop

Tens of thousands of cyclists have cancelled their membership of the state’s city bike rental service during the pandemic, it has emerged.

New figures from the National Transport Authority (NTA) show that tens of thousands of people have cancelled their membership over the past two years to save money, with a corresponding reduction in the number of bike journeys.

The biggest impact has been on the Dublin Bikes scheme, which is the largest...

