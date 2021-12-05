Subscribe Today
Transport

Taxi drivers demand promised fare hike to offset record fuel costs

The National Transport Authority granted the increase over two years ago, but it was delayed due to the pandemic

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
5th December, 2021
Taxi drivers dealing with drop-off in business due to the public health restrictions, as more people cut back their socialising or work from home. Picture: Rollingnews

Taxi drivers are calling for the introduction of a previously promised 5 per cent fare increase amid rising fuel costs.

The National Transport Authority had granted the fare increase for taxis throughout the country back in September 2019, but it was deferred due to the pandemic.

The National Private Hire and Taxi Association (NPHTA) is calling for the increase to be implemented immediately because fuel prices are at a record high.

