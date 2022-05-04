State’s road infrastructure body has paid law firm €13m to chase M50 toll debts
Kerry legal firm has been paid millions a year to chase motorists who haven’t paid their tolls
The state has paid €13 million since 2018 to a private company that chases motorists for unpaid debts incurred at the barrier-free tolling section of the M50.
Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors, a Kerry-based company that provides debt collection services to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), has charged the agency more than €3 million a year since 2018 for debt enforcement services.
The figure was contained in a briefing note provided by TII to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in...
