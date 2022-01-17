State should remove parking spaces to ‘actively discourage’ car ownership
The National Economic and Social Council will tomorrow brief politicians on the benefits of a new system of urban development
The state should put in place a funding model for the “active discouragement” of car ownership by reducing the availability of parking, according to an advisory body to the Taoiseach.
The National Economic and Social Council (NESC), which advises the government on strategic policy, will tomorrow brief politicians on the benefits of a new system of urban development that seeks to reduce the dominance of cars in Irish cities.
Members of the Oireachtas...
