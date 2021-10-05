Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

‘Staff shortages and planning delays could put brakes on cycling infrastructure targets in NDP’

Campaigners say it has been 10 months since the Minister for Transport announced 248 new staff in local authorities to help deliver walking and cycling paths ‘but we haven't even seen these new posts advertised yet’

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
5th October, 2021
‘Staff shortages and planning delays could put brakes on cycling infrastructure targets in NDP’
Some €360 million a year has been budgeted in the NDP to support the delivery of 1,000km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure by 2025. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Ambitious active travel infrastructure projects in the National Development Plan face significant challenges due to staffing shortages and planning delays, cycling groups have warned.

The revised National Development Plan, which was published yesterday, pledges €165 billion in funding for a range of projects over a 10-year-period. This includes a commitment of €360 million a year to support 1,000 km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure by 2025, with over 700 km targeted...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Electric cars charging: a concerted move towards electric vehicles could result in greater congestion in cities

John Walsh: Going electric comes with potential pitfalls as well as benefits

Transport John Walsh 2 weeks ago
Andy Ring said trucks were passing through Abbeyleix day and night to avoid the toll. Picture: Dylan Vaughan.

Council to use numberplate recognition amid concern over trucks taking toll-free detour

Transport Michael Brennan 1 month ago
Self-driving: currently there is no form of autonomous driving is allowed on Irish roads

New laws on self-driving cars to allow testing on Irish roads

Transport Daniel Murray 1 month ago
Amsterdam was in thrall to the car in the 1960s, but now the Dutch city is the cycling capital of the world. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Taking shortcuts is not the way to win support for a cycling culture

Transport Elaine Byrne 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1