‘Staff shortages and planning delays could put brakes on cycling infrastructure targets in NDP’
Campaigners say it has been 10 months since the Minister for Transport announced 248 new staff in local authorities to help deliver walking and cycling paths ‘but we haven't even seen these new posts advertised yet’
Ambitious active travel infrastructure projects in the National Development Plan face significant challenges due to staffing shortages and planning delays, cycling groups have warned.
The revised National Development Plan, which was published yesterday, pledges €165 billion in funding for a range of projects over a 10-year-period. This includes a commitment of €360 million a year to support 1,000 km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure by 2025, with over 700 km targeted...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Going electric comes with potential pitfalls as well as benefits
Sales of electric cars continue to rise and rise, but it’s time to start planning now for the threats of increased congestion and reduced revenue
Council to use numberplate recognition amid concern over trucks taking toll-free detour
Up to 600 trucks a day are passing through the heritage town of Abbeyleix, most likely to avoid paying tolls on the M8
New laws on self-driving cars to allow testing on Irish roads
New rules and safety protocols will provide the foundation for the eventual rollout of autonomous vehicles on roads network
Elaine Byrne: Taking shortcuts is not the way to win support for a cycling culture
The Sandymount cycle lane controversy suggests we should be more ambitious and look to cities such as Amsterdam to see how it won hearts and minds for a new vision of ‘living streets’