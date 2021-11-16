‘Several hundred’ plots of private land required for compulsory purchase under BusConnects

Hundreds of plots of land will be proposed for acquisition as part of the BusConnects plan in the coming months, according to the National Transport Authority.

Under plans for the scheme, BusConnects will submit 12 planning applications to build the new corridors in Dublin, in a process that will be split into two tranches of six schemes each.

As part of the ambitious plan, first launched in 2017, the NTA said it will require portions of...