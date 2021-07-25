Scooter firms hopeful of creating 150 jobs with rental venture

Up to 150 jobs could be created by two scooter companies on the back of a trial in Dublin City University.

Tier Mobility, an electronic scooter provider based in Berlin has said it plans to create 100 jobs in Ireland should it receive a licence to provide rental scooters in the city.

In the meantime, it has partnered with Luna, an Irish scooter technology business based at DCU to hold a test across DCU’s four campuses using...