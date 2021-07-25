Scooter firms hopeful of creating 150 jobs with rental venture
Tier Mobility will launch scooters if it gets licence to operate as it partners with tech firm Luna to improve scooter safety
Up to 150 jobs could be created by two scooter companies on the back of a trial in Dublin City University.
Tier Mobility, an electronic scooter provider based in Berlin has said it plans to create 100 jobs in Ireland should it receive a licence to provide rental scooters in the city.
In the meantime, it has partnered with Luna, an Irish scooter technology business based at DCU to hold a test across DCU’s four campuses using...
