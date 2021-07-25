Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Scooter firms hopeful of creating 150 jobs with rental venture

Tier Mobility will launch scooters if it gets licence to operate as it partners with tech firm Luna to improve scooter safety

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
25th July, 2021
Scooter firms hopeful of creating 150 jobs with rental venture
Jinél Fourie, head of central public policy at Tier Mobility at DCU, at the announcement of a collaboration between e-scooter provider Tier Mobility, Irish scooter tech firm Luna and Smart DCU. An e-scooter pilot is also being conducted on the campus grounds. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Up to 150 jobs could be created by two scooter companies on the back of a trial in Dublin City University.

Tier Mobility, an electronic scooter provider based in Berlin has said it plans to create 100 jobs in Ireland should it receive a licence to provide rental scooters in the city.

In the meantime, it has partnered with Luna, an Irish scooter technology business based at DCU to hold a test across DCU’s four campuses using...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin Bus is aiming to establish its first fully electric route by 2024, as part of wider plans to operate a full zero-emission fleet by 2050. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Dublin Bus to install 400 charging units as plan to electrify fleet gathers speed

Transport Donal MacNamee 3 days ago
The Road Safety Authority said that people “waiting patiently” for a test were being bypassed by others who declared their work or needs essential.

RSA: priority driver test system for frontline workers has ‘lost all meaning’

Transport Ken Foxe 1 week ago
The rising cost of shipping a container of goods is having a knock-on effect on prices for businesses and consumers. Picture: Getty Images

Surge in demand leading to record rise in cargo shipping costs

Transport Michael Brennan 3 weeks ago
Some 30 per cent less commuters will travel to work every day compared to 2019 levels, even once the pandemic is over, according to the NTA. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

NTA predicts fall-off in office commuting will result in 10 per cent drop in passenger numbers

Transport Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1