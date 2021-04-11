Ryan’s plan for variable speed limits to reduce danger on M50
Transport minister says that in wake of Covid-19, the M50 will return to full capacity and variable speed limits will manage congestion and safety
Variable speed limits on the M50 are to be introduced at times of high congestion, when driving conditions are dangerous and when there have been incidents on the motorway, Eamon Ryan has said.
The Minister for Transport said the new Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill would be introduced to the Dáil in the coming weeks and, among other things, it would allow for new variable speed limits to be introduced on the Dublin ring road....
