Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

Ryan’s plan for variable speed limits to reduce danger on M50

Transport minister says that in wake of Covid-19, the M50 will return to full capacity and variable speed limits will manage congestion and safety

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
11th April, 2021
Ryan’s plan for variable speed limits to reduce danger on M50
Eamon Ryan: ‘One of the benefits of variable speed limits is that it will stabilise and manage that congestion’’

Variable speed limits on the M50 are to be introduced at times of high congestion, when driving conditions are dangerous and when there have been incidents on the motorway, Eamon Ryan has said.

The Minister for Transport said the new Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill would be introduced to the Dáil in the coming weeks and, among other things, it would allow for new variable speed limits to be introduced on the Dublin ring road....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Department on Transport has confirmed that the electric car grant will only apply to electric and plug in hybrid cars worth under €60,000 from July 1 onwards. Picture: Getty

Ryan confirms buyers of high-end electric cars will lose out on grants

Transport Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Barry Kenny, Iarnród Éireann spokesman, confirmed that the board of the company approved the disposal of 111 redundant freight wagons last month

Iarnród Éireann plans to scrap 100-plus ageing freight wagons

Transport Michael Brennan 2 weeks ago
Eamon Ryan is proposing to judge all new transport projects on four priorities of equal importance

Transport funding rules to push switch from cars

Transport Michael Brennan 3 weeks ago
It is anticipated the metro will be able to carry 20,000 passengers an hour in each direction, with the journey between Dublin Airport and the city centre taking 20 minutes

Metrolink project back on track with business case move

Transport Aiden Corkery 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1