Sunday May 24, 2020
Ryanair customers entitled to €1bn in refunds from cancelled flights

The budget airline grounded its entire fleet in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic

24th May, 2020
Michael O’Leary, Ryanair Group chief executive Picture: Getty

Ryanair customers are entitled to up to €1 billion in refunds after the airline was forced to ground almost its entire fleet in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The low-cost airline was forced to take its fleet out of action in mid-March, reducing the number of passengers it carried in the month by five million and knocking over €40 million off its full-year 2020 profits.

As a result of the cancellation, Ryanair has to refund...

