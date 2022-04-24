Subscribe Today
Ryan says putting an age limit on e-scooters is ‘unenforceable’

Transport minister says lack of national ID card for young people means gardaí couldn’t establish age of users, but he is considering lowering the maximum allowable speed

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th April, 2022
An electric scooter shop: the age limit for e-scooter use is 18 in Italy, 16 in Portugal, 14 in Germany and 12 in France. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Eamon Ryan has decided not to set an age limit on using e-scooters on public roads.

The move puts the Minister for Transport at odds with the Road Safety Authority, which wanted him to include an age limit of 16 in the new road traffic bill. The agency had expressed fears that dispensing with an age limit could lead to a rise in serious injuries and fatalities.

But Ryan believes that such a measure would be...

