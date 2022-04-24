Ryan says putting an age limit on e-scooters is ‘unenforceable’
Transport minister says lack of national ID card for young people means gardaí couldn’t establish age of users, but he is considering lowering the maximum allowable speed
Eamon Ryan has decided not to set an age limit on using e-scooters on public roads.
The move puts the Minister for Transport at odds with the Road Safety Authority, which wanted him to include an age limit of 16 in the new road traffic bill. The agency had expressed fears that dispensing with an age limit could lead to a rise in serious injuries and fatalities.
But Ryan believes that such a measure would be...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Trucking company backed by Bono and the Edge valued at $3.8bn
The U2 frontman and guitarist were early backers of Seattle-based Convoy which has raised an additional $260 million
Ireland’s first motorway average speed detection system to go live next week
The camera system will be in operation on the M7 in Co Tipperary
NTA agrees purchase of 120 fully electric double-decker buses in first for transport fleet
Authority to announce ‘initial order’ of 120 buses from Wrightbus, the Antrim-based company owned by Jo Bamford
Ryan aims to dent popularity of energy-guzzling SUVs
A spokeswoman for minister Ryan confirmed he was planning to increase the VRT on SUVs