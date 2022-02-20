Ryan gives green light to hike clamping fines to €125

Clamping charges for motorists are set to rise more than 50 per cent next month from €80 to €125 after Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, approved the increase, which is aimed at reducing illegal parking.

The higher charges will only apply in Dublin city centre, because Dublin City Council is the only council that uses clamping for parking enforcement on public roads.

There is already a cap of €125 on the clamping fee that can...