Ryan gives green light to hike clamping fines to €125

The charges will rise from €80 in a move aimed at reducing illegal parking, but will apply only in Dublin city centre

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th February, 2022
Clamping charges for motorists are set to rise more than 50 per cent next month from €80 to €125

Clamping charges for motorists are set to rise more than 50 per cent next month from €80 to €125 after Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, approved the increase, which is aimed at reducing illegal parking.

The higher charges will only apply in Dublin city centre, because Dublin City Council is the only council that uses clamping for parking enforcement on public roads.

There is already a cap of €125 on the clamping fee that can...

