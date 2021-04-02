Subscribe Today
Ryan confirms buyers of high-end electric cars will lose out on grants

The Minister for Transport is also going to cut the grant for plug in hybrid electric cars from €5,000 to €2,500

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
2nd April, 2021
The Department on Transport has confirmed that the electric car grant will only apply to electric and plug in hybrid cars worth under €60,000 from July 1 onwards. Picture: Getty

Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, has confirmed that would-be buyers of high-end electric or plug-in hybrid cars are set to lose out on grants.

In another significant change, Ryan is also going to cut the grant for plug in hybrid electric cars from €5,000 to €2,500. It will remain at €5,000 for fully electric cars.

The existing system allows for a grant of up to €5,000 off the price of a new electric or...

