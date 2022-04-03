Ryan aims to dent popularity of energy-guzzling SUVs
A spokeswoman for minister Ryan confirmed he was planning to increase the VRT on SUVs
Eamon Ryan is planning to curb the sale of SUVs by increasing the VRT on the vehicles due to their higher environmental emissions.
Sports utility vehicles require more energy to move around than smaller cars, due to their heavier weight and poorer aerodynamics.
The Business Post understands the transport minister has been discussing the matter with Green Party TDs, who are keen to see changes brought in soon to reverse the continuing rise in sales...
