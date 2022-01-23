Roll-on, roll-off: How Dublin Port is ‘staying put’, coping with Brexit and trying to be a good neighbour

It’s 5am and most of Dublin is still asleep. A few taxis make their way out to the airport delivering passengers in time for their early morning flights, but otherwise the roads are almost empty.

One part of the city, however, is already on the go. Down at Dublin Port, the first ferries of the day are arriving from Britain. By 6am, the WB Yeats, operated by Irish Ferries is just berthing, having...