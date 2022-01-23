Roll-on, roll-off: How Dublin Port is ‘staying put’, coping with Brexit and trying to be a good neighbour
It’s described as the country’s ‘single most important transport infrastructure asset’. Now Dublin Port is planning new container terminals and a bridge to link them to the Port Tunnel, as part of a strategy also incorporating cultural activities to attract more visitors to the area
It’s 5am and most of Dublin is still asleep. A few taxis make their way out to the airport delivering passengers in time for their early morning flights, but otherwise the roads are almost empty.
One part of the city, however, is already on the go. Down at Dublin Port, the first ferries of the day are arriving from Britain. By 6am, the WB Yeats, operated by Irish Ferries is just berthing, having...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dublin City Council rebuffed by government over road upkeep costs
The council warned last year it would only be able to resurface each road in the capital once every century
State should remove parking spaces to ‘actively discourage’ car ownership
The National Economic and Social Council will tomorrow brief politicians on the benefits of a new system of urban development
TDs seek to block new search and rescue contract
A number of independent TDs are concerned that the nature of the proposed contract has effectively ruled out the possibility of the Irish Air Corps playing a role, despite previous commitments to examine that option
Up to 10% of public transport staff absent due to Omicron wave
Operators experiencing higher levels of absences in recent days have had to cancel a number of services at short notice