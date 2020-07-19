RNLI fears cycle route could delay emergency response

The emergency response time for the RNLI in Dún Laoghaire could worsen by up to 20 minutes as a new segregated cycle route cuts across the main access point to the lifeboat station, it has been claimed.

“The worst case scenario is a fatal tragedy occurring because of the delayed response time,” one RNLI volunteer told the Business Post.

“The Dún Laoghaire station is one of the busiest in the...