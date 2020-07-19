Sunday July 19, 2020
RNLI fears cycle route could delay emergency response

Dún Laoghaire cycle plan would cut off the primary access route for crews to reach the lifeboat station, and could result in delays of up to 20 minutes

19th July, 2020
The Dún Laoghaire station is one of the busiest in the country and responds to between 40 and 50 emergency calls a year

The emergency response time for the RNLI in Dún Laoghaire could worsen by up to 20 minutes as a new segregated cycle route cuts across the main access point to the lifeboat station, it has been claimed.

“The worst case scenario is a fatal tragedy occurring because of the delayed response time,” one RNLI volunteer told the Business Post.

“The Dún Laoghaire station is one of the busiest in the...

