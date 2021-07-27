Subscribe Today
Phoenix Park gates to remain open to traffic after public consultation

Minister Patrick O’Donovan announced that the Dublin park’s side gates, many of which had been closed to cars last year to allow more space for walkers and cyclists, will now stay open

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th July, 2021
Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, launches the report in the Phoenix Park. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Almost all gates in Dublin’s Phoenix Park will remain open to cars, it has been announced after a public consultation process

The Office of Public Works (OPW) had shut the side gates to the park during the pandemic to free up more space for pedestrians and cyclists. Five side gates were reopened later last year, however, after complaints about lengthy traffic jams at the main gates at either end of the park.

