NTA planning for indefinite drop of 30% in commuting numbers
Passenger levels on public transport will return to 2019 volumes by 2023 due to the increasing population and tourism’s return, according to the transport authority
The National Transport Authority (NTA) is planning for an indefinite 30 per cent drop in the number of people commuting to work.
Compared to 2019, there will be 30 per cent fewer people using public transport to go to work in offices in the long term, Tim Gaston, director of public transport services at the NTA, said.
The NTA has made this conclusion having undertaken market research and consulted with customers and employers.
