NTA moves to fill 90 active transport roles by year’s end
New hires will help local authorities build cycling and walking infrastructure
The total number of jobs funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) in local authorities is to rise to 239 from 149 by year end, according to data released by the NTA.
The jobs are being created to deliver walking and cycling infrastructure on a local level following government funding commitments.
More than €312 million funding for walking and cycling was announced this year alone and is to be delivered via the NTA in an effort to...
