Subscribe Today
Log In

Transport

NTA moves to fill 90 active transport roles by year’s end

New hires will help local authorities build cycling and walking infrastructure

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
29th November, 2021
NTA moves to fill 90 active transport roles by year’s end
More than €312 million in funding for walking and cycling was announced this year alone and is to be delivered via the NTA. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The total number of jobs funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) in local authorities is to rise to 239 from 149 by year end, according to data released by the NTA.

The jobs are being created to deliver walking and cycling infrastructure on a local level following government funding commitments.

More than €312 million funding for walking and cycling was announced this year alone and is to be delivered via the NTA in an effort to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The ‘Five Cities Demand Management’ study focused on reducing car journeys in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford

Government advised to hike city centre parking charges by 300%

Transport Michael Brennan
An independent mediator has been appointed after six members of the Irish Coast Guard resigned last week. Stock picture: Keith Heneghan/Phocus

‘Urgent’ work underway to restore Doolin Coast Guard after resignations

Transport Donal MacNamee
The BusConnects project, which has so far cost €76 million, got underway over the summer with new services covering several parts of Dublin. Picture: Maura Hickey

‘Several hundred’ plots of private land required for compulsory purchase under BusConnects

Transport Cónal Thomas
Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, at the launch of the first BusConnects routes in July. Picture: Maxwell Photography

€76m spent on BusConnects as Covid delays redesign of city’s transport network

Transport Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1