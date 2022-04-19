Subscribe Today
Transport

NTA agrees purchase of 120 fully electric double-decker buses in first for transport fleet

Authority to announce ‘initial order’ of 120 buses from Wrightbus, the Antrim-based company owned by Jo Bamford

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th April, 2022
NTA agrees purchase of 120 fully electric double-decker buses in first for transport fleet
The body has yet to publicly confirm the move, with an NTA spokesman saying only that an announcement is planned ‘in the coming weeks’. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ireland is set to get its first fully electric double-decker buses as part of a strategy to electrify the country’s public transport fleet, with 120 of the vehicles purchased under an agreement to be announced in the coming weeks.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has agreed a framework contract for the buses with Wrightbus, the Northern Ireland-based company owned by Jo Bamford, as part of a shift towards greater sustainability in the service. The...

