NTA agrees purchase of 120 fully electric double-decker buses in first for transport fleet
Authority to announce ‘initial order’ of 120 buses from Wrightbus, the Antrim-based company owned by Jo Bamford
Ireland is set to get its first fully electric double-decker buses as part of a strategy to electrify the country’s public transport fleet, with 120 of the vehicles purchased under an agreement to be announced in the coming weeks.
The National Transport Authority (NTA) has agreed a framework contract for the buses with Wrightbus, the Northern Ireland-based company owned by Jo Bamford, as part of a shift towards greater sustainability in the service. The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ryan aims to dent popularity of energy-guzzling SUVs
A spokeswoman for minister Ryan confirmed he was planning to increase the VRT on SUVs
Government considers 30km/h speed limit for all villages, towns and cities
Working group examines measure which aims to help reduce deaths and injuries while encouraging walking and cycling
Permanent Capel Street pedestrianisation moves ahead
The popular thoroughfare on the northside of Dublin city was pedestrianised on weekend evenings last summer
Ryan gives green light to hike clamping fines to €125
The charges will rise from €80 in a move aimed at reducing illegal parking, but will apply only in Dublin city centre