Motorists could face variable speed limits under new laws

Variable speed limits based on traffic volumes could be coming to a road near you, as new legislation published by the government last week will extend dynamic traffic management regulations to motorways and national roads across the country.

The long awaited Road Traffic and Road Bill 2021 was published by Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, last week. It deals with a wide range of road-related issues, from regulating e-scooters and e-bikes, to allowing the...