Transport

Motorists could face variable speed limits under new laws

New legislation allows for the extension of dynamic traffic management to motorways and national roads across the country

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
24th October, 2021
Although the M50 is the only road currently preparing for variable speed limits as part of the new traffic management provisions, the new bill provides for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to introduce similar measure on other motorway or national roads. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Variable speed limits based on traffic volumes could be coming to a road near you, as new legislation published by the government last week will extend dynamic traffic management regulations to motorways and national roads across the country.

The long awaited Road Traffic and Road Bill 2021 was published by Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport, last week. It deals with a wide range of road-related issues, from regulating e-scooters and e-bikes, to allowing the...

